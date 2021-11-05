G2C mountain bike race returns this weekend

The eighth year of the G2C (originally the Grahamstown to Sea) mountain bike event which takes place on Sunday November 7 has some exciting changes.

Cyclists will race down the River Club hill into the Port Alfred Country Club for a new and festive finish.

This year organisers have added an optional and tough 14km for those looking for a bigger challenge. Look out for the male lion known to keep an eye out for meaty cyclists – but fortunately on the other side of the game fence.

Other additions are a new refreshment stop and a casual 5km Fun Run starting at 9am from the Country Club for those waiting for the cyclists to appear over the hill.

Online entries close on Wednesday, but you can still enter at the following registration times and places.

Friday November 5, from 4-5pm at Cyclo Pro in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

Saturday November 6, from 4-5pm at BUCO Warehouse, 9 Strowan Road, Makhanda (Grahamstown).

Sunday November 7, from 6-7am at BUCO Warehouse, 9 Strowan Road, Makhanda (Grahamstown).

All proceeds go to Makana Residents’ Association and Port Alfred SPCA.

