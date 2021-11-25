Port Alfred’s Got Talent auditions this Saturday

Aspiring musicians, bands, magicians, dancers and comedians should head to Medolino Caravan Park at 10am on Saturday November 27 for the auditions for Port Alfred’s Got Talent (PAGT).

Entries have already been received, but you can still enter on Saturday. Bring R50 for your entry fee.

All proceeds will go to the Port Alfred Feral Cat Project.

The monthly farmers market was also meant to take place at Medolino this Saturday, but has been cancelled due to predictions of inclement weather.

Medolino owner Susan Coetzee noticed that since government restrictions were implemented due to the Covid pandemic, performers had been unable to appear before larger audiences and this has stifled new talent from emerging. Coetzee wants to give an opportunity for the people in town to show off their talent to the rest of the community.

“We love the community and, at Medolino, we want to provide entertainment for the whole area,” said Coetzee who, together with her partner, Johnny Young, have comfortably settled in the community in a short space of time. Coetzee commented that she was now living her dream.

Now, this is your chance to live your dream, an opportunity to begin your journey to stardom and, even better, there will be prizes for the winning act. These will be explained in later news releases.

PAGT is open to all residents of the area; from Alexandria to the Fish River and inland, including Makhanda (Grahamstown).

