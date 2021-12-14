Port Alfred’s Got Talent entrants have a chance to perform at Medolino Market

Come to Medolino Caravan Park on Reconciliation Day, Thursday December 16, and see some of our entrants in the Port Alfred’s Got Talent competition perform at the Medolino Farmers Market.

Please also bring a donation of cat food with for the Port Alfred Feral Cat Project.

Judges were impressed with the calibre of the performers at the first auditions for PAGT recently. Most were singers, one with a guitar as accompaniment, but there was also one brave soul trying his hand at stand-up comedy. Here are some pictures of the entrants.

Auditions resume at the end of January.

The judges are councillor Skura Venene, Meagan Alexander of Stenden South Africa and Jon Houzet of Talk of the Town.

