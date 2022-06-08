Gupta extradition: Next step is recovering the money, says Corruption Watch

Asset recovery is a major challenge for law enforcement officials seeking to reclaim the vast amounts of money laundered out of SA as legal processes unfold to undo the damage of state capture, says Corruption Watch.

“The impact of the Guptas’ [allegedly] illegal transactions that saw millions if not billions of rands looted from the central fiscus has been a blight on the country’s ability to overcome persistent challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment, and has severely impeded progress in transformation and development,” said Karam Singh, executive director of Corruption Watch.

Welcoming the extradition process against Atul and Rajesh Gupta, he said: “The arrests did not come out of the blue, but are the result of persistent efforts to institute a legal process against the brothers.

“While it is a significant development, it is just one step closer to ensuring justice is done, and the Guptas are made to face the full might of the law in this country.

“It is hoped more arrests of senior officials and Gupta associates will follow, along with a slew of successful prosecutions.”

The two Gupta brothers were arrested in Dubai this week after an Interpol red notice was issued against them. The brothers are wanted in SA to face fraud, corruption and money-laundering charges linked to state capture. The government is working on a process to extradite them to stand trial in SA.

TimesLIVE

