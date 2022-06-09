A glimpse into the Emperor of US Lower Albany’s roots

“I don’t really think history has heroes and villains… people are just people and we paint them one way or another because of our own preferences.”

That’s the view of author and publishing entrepreneur Chirag Patel, the guest speaker at the Lower Albany Historical Society (LAHS) meeting at a packed Don Powis Hall at Settler’s Park Retirement Village on Thursday, May 19.

Norton’s experience of migration and how history impacts the future were some of the aspects that motivated Patel to write Forged On The Frontier 1818-1849. The book’s cover blurb gives a hint of where things go from there: “Volume 1 of the Unbelievable True Story of Norton 1, Emperor of the United States: The Emperor’s youth as an 1820 Settler, cockney farmer, brother of heroes, failed businessman, Mounted Rifleman and scurrilous reprobate.”

Joshua Norton’s connection with South Africa started in 1819 when the British government announced a massive settlement scheme as part of its colonisation project. Norton was a member of Willson’s Party that first settled at Beaufort Vale, Bush River. He grew up in Makhanda – then called Graham’s Town.

Patel’s fictionalised account weaves itself around the actual history of how Norton ended up becoming a tabloid celebrity as “Emperor of the United States and Protector of Mexico” between 1860 and 1880.

In his talk to the 60-strong Port Alfred audience, the author highlighted key characters in Norton’s life and over that historical period. Some of these characters, the author explained, were great heroes of the settlement – but most of them were ordinary folk.

“I don’t really think history has heroes and villains,” Patel said. “People are just people. We paint them one way or another because of our own preferences.

“Norton is this very much larger than life character. In finding out the realities of his life, I came across a lot of stories that feel to me like real stories of the settlement.

“Yes, these were people from 200 years ago but their stories actually still influence how we think of the world and the local environment today,” he said.

Lower Albany Historical Society chairperson, Gwynn Crothall, said the Society was established in 1958 with the aim of promoting the history of the Eastern Cape, more especially that of Lower Albany. She explained that the Society organises a combination of 10 meetings and outings a year and publishes the sought-after annual Toposcope Journal.

“The Society searches for, collects and disseminates information about persons, places, structures and artefacts of historical interest, and is concerned about the preservation of such sites and objects. We enjoy a close association with the Kowie Museum, which houses the Society’s library,” Crothall said.

Crothall said Patel was a fitting candidate to speak at the meeting because his book, Forged On The Frontier, is about life in the Lower Albany area between 1820 and 1840. She said the author’s talk offered a different take on the history of Lower Albany.

“The talk was fabulous. It’s very interesting and a completely different take on the history of the area,” she said.

Patel has self-published a wide-ranging collection of books on everything from self-help and how to’s to religious texts, poetry and a sci-fi series spanning millennia.

Aside from writing, Patel is also a skilled narrator and entrepreneur who also offers publication services, including editing, marketing and distribution.

