‘This is my last term as Safa president,’ says Danny Jordaan

However, Safa members, who are the voters, believe the experienced but controversial football administrator is doing an excellent job and they gave him another chance to lead the organisation.

“For the next term, which is 2026 to 2030, I won’t be there. I must tell you now, this is my last term,” Jordaan said after being re-elected.

Jordaan said the priority in his next term will be to grow women’s football, strengthen the sport in schools and implement strategies that will better Bafana Bafana, such as the introduction of squad size limitations in the Premier Soccer League (PSL), among other things.

“We want a professional women’s football league. A professional league means a player earns enough from football to sustain their needs. They don’t need to work a second or a third job to sustain themselves. That’s where we want to be with the Hollywoodbets Super League.”

The elections were preceded by a never-ending drama that included court cases, death threats and some Safa national executive committee members attacking the media.

There were at least three court attempts to stop the elections from taking place on Saturday.

The cases were all thrown out by courts due to a lack of urgency including one brought by Ledwaba in the Pretoria high court.

Ledwaba had approached the court as she alleged there were several constitutional irregularities surrounding the elections.

The Kannaland Local Football Association also approached the Western Cape High Court to interdict the elections, but the application was dismissed with costs. Safa Vhembe’s old leadership had the same outcome in the Pretoria high court.