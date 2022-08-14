Nite to remember at Kowie Bowls Club

The Kowie Nite Bowls was held at the Kowie Bowls Club with the finals taking place on Friday, July 22. A total of 16 teams competed for the Kowie Nite Bowls Floating Trophy. Despite the cold weather the teams from local businesses all showed enthusiasm and the atmosphere was one of fun. The evening saw all the teams enjoying some competition but in the end it came down to two teams, Kenny’s Quarts and Miracle Garden. The winners of the Nite Bowls Tournament, with an outstanding performance, were Kenny’s Quarts and in second place Miracle Garden. Pick n Pay was in third place.

Share this: Tweet



