Makhanda makes its magic for GBS Mountain Drive 21K

It was not freezing as runners neared the top of the long climb to the “summit” of the mountain for the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon on Saturday August 26: it was officially a whole four degrees above that. But factor in the wind chill and it was probably not far off zero.

In fact, the snow-kissed wind was a conversation point long afterwards, matched only by the compliments that the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset and Albany Runners get every year for hosting the fully local and very lekker weekend of putting foot.

The team relay event, the Dassie Dash, on Friday, was won by the GBS Men’s team. No fewer than 25 teams entered with the most creative baton prize going to the Painted Snors with their banana baton.

From Rotary’s famous kudu burgers, to very hot coffee and other post-run miracles, the Graeme College start/finish was the place to be on Saturday morning.

The starting gun, and its backup, were muzzle-loaders fired by Basil Mills and son Steven.

Up on the mountain, the kilted Kevin Campbell piped runners up the last stretch to the summit.

“My fingers are so cold I can’t even feel if they’re covering the holes [of the bagpipes’ stem],” he said at one point.

The runners loved it, many of them adding a minute or so to their time to stop for a photograph with him.

“Do we also get Irish coffee?” one of the runners joked.

Rotary Port Alfred and Graeme College’s Grant House boarders provided refreshments at their tables on the mountain and in the industrial area, the Makhanda Pick n Pay staff did the same.

King of the Mountain and eventual winner Xolisa Ndlumbini from Vukani MS Club (1.20.27). Hot on his heels was George Ntshiliza from Nedbank RC and Melikhaya Kepe from Nedbank RC was third.

Queen of the Mountain, Siphosethu Mavatha, running for Sibaleka Nani, won in 1.40.45. Theresa Buchner for 32GI EP AC finished in 1.41.43 and Albany Runners’ Cassandra Maclachlan finished in 1.46.31.

Gqeberha running club Sibaleka Nani made their mark on this year’s event, with first Junior Men Avenathi Antoni and Junior Women Asisipho Matsha both members.

Kowie Striders runner Lulama Mceka place third in the women’s 60-69 category and Albany Runners’ Mario Hockly was second in the same category for men.

Last and definitely not least on the route were ‘Salem Saunterer’ Jack McLeod and friend James Quin.

“Wow! All I can tell you is it felt minus a thousand. Was taking big strain up there but all good and finished,” McLeod told Talk of the Town afterwards.

McLeod is famous for his epic wanderings across this part of the Eastern Cape as he continues on his steady road to recovery from Guillain-Barre syndrome. The GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon has become something of a tradition for him: he starts out on the route ahead of the pack and finishes after the last official finisher.

The club’s media liaison, Debbie Smuts, said, “What we, as the Rotary Club of Grahamstown Sunset, love most about this race it that it brings the community together from all corners of the town.

“All our helpers are volunteers: the water table hosts, marshals, the Community Policing Forum who patrol the bushy area after the army base so that runners are not alone in that remote area, the provincial traffic police – and more.

“We get great support for spot prizes from local businesses.

“We try to hold an event that will be memorable for the runners so that they come back year after year,” Smuts said. “The bagpiper, the Mountain Drive scenery and the fabulously enthusiastic water tables are all great attractions. So we’re thankful to the GBS for making it possible for us to put on the event, and raise funds for local food security projects AND to show how wonderfully our little town can host the runners!”

Here’s where you’ll find a gallery of photos taken just below the summit, as well as the start: https://bit.ly/GBSMtnDriveTOTTFbk

