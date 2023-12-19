Makhanda boxers triumph at Titi Jonas tournament

Trainer Simo Ndyoko Is the toast of Makhanda’s boxing fraternity after his Mfuzo Boxing Camp fighters came out tops over their opponents in a Port Alfred Boxing development tournament on Saturday December 16 at Titi Jonas Hall in THornhill, Port Alfred.

The tournament which showcased five fights on the day was promoted by Mbulelo Veto of MG Promotions and sanctioned by Boxing South Africa.

In a junior featherweight encounter, Makhanda’s Malibongwe Balakisi beat Athabile Ntlama over four rounds. In his debut fight, Balakisi impressed his travelling fans by displaying boxing ability that belied his rookie status in the pro ranks.

Balakisi, who trains at Makhanda based Mfuzo Boxing Camp, was making his first entry in the professional ranks and put his Gqeberha opponent, Ntlama to the sword to win on points. The victory by split decision was made all the more sweeter by the fact that Ntlama was the more experienced boxer, having already fought in the professional ranks.

Ndyoko was upbeat by the way in which the inexperienced Balakisi had acquitted himself during the fight.

“Balakisi was fighting a more experienced opponent … [Ntlama] was definitely from the stronger camp in Gqeberha. So I am immensely proud of my boxer,” said Ndyoko.

In the third fight of the afternoon, Ndyoko’s other Mfuzo Boxing Camp fighter, Njongo Skweyiya stopped Buyile Xhala from Port Alfred’s Mabambisane Development Academy via a second round TKO. Port Alfred’s Xhala who is trained by academy boss, Monwabisi Hans, used his jab to great effect but was undone by Skweyiya’s handspeed and punishing combinations that sent him down on one knee after a punch to the side of the head in the second round which forced the referee to step in to stop the fight.

Ndyoko was obviously elated and showed his delight by jumping into the ring and rolling to the canvas after the referee embraced Xhala in one arm and waved his hand with the other, signaling to the judges that Xhala had taken enough punishment.

“I was very excited after the win …by the look of things my fighter was not relaxed but as the fight went on I could see he opened his body more, which we asked him to do and he was much more relaxed from there,” said Ndyoko.

“We teach our boxers in the gym to develop listening skills, to listen to us as trainers because we can’t begin to teach them that when they get into the ring … it must be developed in the gym.”

Ndyoko carried on the momentum in the main fight on the afternoon’s billing by joining forces with Plettenberg Bay’s trainer Gcobani Tom, whose fighter Mbuyiselo Ndukwana of Plett, blew his Port Alfred opponent Siyabonga “Blazer” Mtsatse away via a TKO in the second round in the welterweight division.

Mtsatse came i to the ring with much fanfare sporting a red outfit complete with hoodie and an eager entourage in tow but proved no match for the strongly built Ndukwana. The Plett boxer attired in a shimmering colourful green outfit as he stepped into the ring, seemed the more calm and relaxed, well-rehearsed and in peak physical condition.

The locals who probaby came to see a good showing from their boxer would have left a bit disappointed as Mtsatse despite throwing one or two punches in anger, seemed to be outclassed by his Western Cape opponent. Mtsatse managed to hold his own behind a jab in the first round before Ndukwana landed a barrage of powerful combinations that sent Mtsatse sprawling to the canvas.

As Mtsatse hit the canvas, concerns rang out as he lay prostrate on the floor. Here full marks must go to the doctor on duty and the Gardmed medics who rushed to the poleaxed boxer, implementing emergency first aid protocols – and monitoring his recovery. Mtsatse sat up briefly then smiled and relief was palpable as he got up from the floor to acknowledge his victorious opponent.

Trainer Tom was in his element after Ndukwana’s victory.

“I am very happy … we were preparing for the fight for three months. My boxer was very strong and I know his strengths very well. His strength is his speed of combinations he has in both hands.

“I am busy organising more fights with promoters. We are just waiting for the latest ratings and once we get that we are going to challenge for the SA title.

“In the Southern Cape though we are struggling to find promoters … we are having to grab fights from outside our region. We have fought recently in Kariega and Cape Town but if we can get a promoter in our region things will be fine,” said Tom.

Veto said it was encouraging to see the interest shown by the fans as this was the first pro boxing match promoted by his company. “The fight was a huge success and the turnout too. This is normally a busy time of the year but it was very encouraging to see that fans did take the time to come out to see the boxing.

“The way was paved by Ndlambe Municipality; they went all the way by funding the whole tournament. We are confident that boxing is going to be massive in this area,” added Veto.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Share this: Tweet



