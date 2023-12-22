Search
Stay safe in the water these holidays

SAFE HOLIDAYS: The NSRI’s Juan Pretorius and lifeguards Asavela Gwele and Sonwabile ‘Chicco’ Mamani tale a minute for a photo at Kenton-on-Sea’s Middle Beach Pink Rescue Buoy (PRB) station. Middle Beach is one of Ndlambe Municipality’s three Blue Flag beaches. Lifeguarding is from 9am to 5.30pm daily at Middle Beach, Kariega Beach and Kelly’s Beach in Port Alfred during the holiday season. Picture: SUE MACLENNAN

Ndlambe Municipality has advised beachgoers to only swim where there are lifeguards on duty, and only between the lifeguards’ flags. If someone does get into trouble in the water, and there is no lifeguard on duty, look for a Pink Rescue Buoy.

The NSRI has placed PRBs in Kleinemonde, Port Alfred, Kasouga, Kenton and Cannon Rocks. There is also one at Grey Dam, in Makhanda.

They’re bright pink so they can be seen easily. Each is stored on an accessible pole with an explanation of how it should be used.

They have two purposes, the NSRI website explains. First, they are a reminder to take care when there are no lifeguards on duty. Then, if someone does get into difficulty in the water, they can be used to help them stay afloat until help arrives.

The PRB stations also have the NSRI’s emergency number and the buoy’s unique identification number which helps rescue services locate the site precisely. Those details are also embossed on the buoy itself so they can be returned to their posts if they are lost or stolen.

The devices won the International Maritime Rescue Federation Award for Innovation and Technology. They have saved many lives since they were deployed in 2017.

Source: nsri.org.za

