Man drowns at Kenton-on-Sea

A man died and another is missing, in a drowning incident at Kenton-on-Sea yesterday afternoon, Monday February 12, 2024. Gerrit Cloete, NSRI Port Alfred deputy station commander, said the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew were activated shortly before 3.30pm following reports of a drowning in progress in the Kariega River Mouth.

NSRI Port Alfred rescue swimmers, the SA Police Services, EC Government Health EMS, Hi-Tec Security Services and Gardmed ambulance services had responded. The NSRI craft, Spirit of Kenton, was launched at the Kariega River slipway and began a search in the Kariega River Mouth.

The search had continued upriver with the incoming tide. Two NSRI rescue vehicles, NSRI crew, Police and emergency services searched the shoreline of Kenton Middle Beach, Kenton Main beach and the Kariega River banks.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said an adult male was located a short distance from the river mouth and had been recovered from the water, unresponsive, onto the rescue craft where CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) efforts were commenced. He was brought to shore and taken into the care of Gardmed paramedics.

“After paramedics exhausted CPR efforts, sadly the man was declared deceased,” Lambinon said.

The search continued for one local man but despite the extensive shoreline and water search there remained no sign of that man who was still missing.

Lambinon said that while the two men were at the Kariega River Mouth, one man got into difficulty in the water. His friend had himself got into difficulty while trying to assist him.

The South African Police Service’s SAPS WPDS (Water Policing and Diving Services) were continuing in an ongoing search.

The body of the deceased man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

“Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man,” Lambinon said.

An inquest docket had been opened by the police.

“Thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time.”

Share this: Tweet



