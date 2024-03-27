Stop/Go on N2 between Makhanda and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) wishes to notify road users that a Stop/Go system has been implemented on the N2 between Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) and the Fish River Pass.

The Stop/Go operation will be in effect during the day to facilitate one-way traffic flow on the eastbound carriage ways in this area.

This measure ensures safe passage while the partially blocked half of the road on the westbound carriage ways is being cleared.

Stop/Go intervals will be brief, with a maximum duration of five minutes, minimising disruption to traffic flow.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton-on-Sea through to Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce or East London may consider using the following alternative route:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to Qonce.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and exercise caution when making use of the roads,” said Mr Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager. “SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

