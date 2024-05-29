Voices from the voting queues

Talk of the Town’s election reporting team was on the ground from 6.30am on voting day, Wednesday May 29, 2024. We asked citizens voting in South Africa’s 7th national and provincial election how their day was going, and what they hoped their vote would bring.
VOTING: Zukisani Mbatsha, a 40 year old photographer says he is voting for change, he has been unemployed for years now and depends on freelance work to get by, he hopes his vote changes his life and of many others that are looking for employment.
Architect JJ Theron of Kenton-on-Sea, geared up to cast his vote. “I vote every election when I am in the country. However, it should not end there at the polling booth. You need to extend your contribution to the community beyond voting day,” he said.
MADE IT THIS FAR: 29 year old Phila DoMkrag says “I am using this day to fight and defend the revolution, defending the gains of our democracy.
Dee Shone of Bushman’s River Mouth. “This the first time I am voting in Bushmans. During the last election I also voted, but we were then living in Kwazulu/Natal. My motivation is that I feel it is the right thing to do, because it is everybody’s right to vote.”
Gary and Lana Ross of Kariega Road in Kenton-on-Sea. “It is our duty to vote and this time around I feel strongly about a need for things to change in our country,” Lana said.
PROUD: 26 year old Nicole Joubert was bright and early at the Station Hill voting centre, she is excited to be part of the elections and believes every vote counts, hopes to see more young people voting.
MIXED EMOTIONS: 24 year old Tamryn Opperman says she is excited to get a chance to vote for the National Elections. She doesn’t believe there will be a change in her area, Station Hill but is confident there will be a change Nationally. Pictures: SIBULELE MTONGANA
SMOOTH: Debbie Anne der Meulen and her daughter Nicole Anne Lisher are happy with voting on Wednesday and say everything went smoothly.
FIRST TIME VOTER: Nomaxabiso Tokwe, 24 years of age is voting for the first time ever, she says she is happy and excited to be voting today and like most people her age says she is voting for change. Picture: SIBULELE MTONGANA
STICK TO WHAT I KNOW: 45 year old Xolani Mangi said “This is my third time voting and I am 100% sure about my vote, you know all these different political parties say they will bring change and we are not certain about that, I have supported the same party for years and find it useless to change now at my age, so I will stick with it till the end and hope for change in them”.
VOTING FOR CHANGE: An optimistic 24 year old Siphosethu Balura says she voted for change, “as a young graduate I believe this day is extremely serious and that all young people should exercising their right to vote, people have fought and died for us to be able to be here and vote. I hope more young graduates will come out in numbers to vote, this is very important for us considering the high youth unemployment currently.” Pictures: SIBULELE MTONGANA
June Kurtz says “it’s been fine” and people are always good natured in the queue. It’s our responsibility to vote, we have got to use it. It is our duty to vote – people fought for years to secure their vote and we owe it to them to vote. Obviously I have problems with things like water, power and supply of services too. And corruption is a serious issue and it is really damaging our country. I would like to see an end to corruption – that’s the root of all the problems here.
Karen Taylor says I would like to see an end to corruption. Mine is a hopeful excitement … we are due for change and a lot of people feel this way as well. I would also like to see equality in the job place, an end to corruption and delivery of services. From the last election, I wasn’t hopeful as I am now .. the government has really disappointed us.
Kelsey Dales says My vote is very important .. if you want something to change you have to vote otherwise what’s the point of complaining. I am voting for I guess service delivery .. local government is trying but it needs to improve. I am voting for my child’s future; lot of things generally that I pray will improve but I don’t want to emigrate like other people do. I am from South Africa and I want to remain here.
Mervyn and Usha Jimmy. Mervyn says I’m feeling good . We are voting because we want to see things improve and there’s a lot of room for improvement. In SA there are just too many problems. We are voting for better law enforcement and obviously improved services and improved attitudes especially from government officials. Wife Usha says I would like a makeover of government and our country; I would love to see our beautiful SA back where it used to be
Mother of four Linkie Snooks, 54, voted at Shaw Park. Picture: SARAH-JANE BRADSHAW
First in the queue outside Nolukhanyo community hall was Jeffrey Guzulwa, 72, who had been waiting there since 6.30am. “Right now, I am hungry,” he said. “I get a small pension and I wish that things can get better.”
Janulani Ngcama, 35, said, “I am very happy to be voting today. My hope when I cast my vote if for some changes that will make a better South Africa.”
IN the queue outside the Freestone Stadium voting station was Joseph Blignaut, 54. “I’m very excited to be here,” he said. There are a lot of changes that need to be done in this country – houses, streets, jobs – I hope for the best.”
Jan Ferreira, 72, voting at Bathurst Primary School, said, “It’s a privilege, a voorreg to vote. I am hoping for a change – a “new” New South Africa.”
Phumeza Deliwe, 46, said “I am very happy that I’ve voted. If I have a problem, I can usually get it solved at the municipality. My hope is that the government will create jobs for young people.”
Sipho Matsatsu, 48, said, “Being here and voting is a must. I hope for changes – improved water, electricity, jobs.”
