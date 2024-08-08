Kuyasa celebrates Mayana’s legacy

Principal will now inspire achievement across schools in the district in his new role as circuit inspector

A heartfelt welcoming song performed by the Kuyasa Combined School choir set the tone for a moving tribute to principal Xolani Mayana on Friday August 2. Mayana, who has guided the school to a widely hailed and consistent academic success, will be taking up the position of Circuit Inspector in the Sarah Baartman District’s Department of Education offices.

Kuyasa teacher Brenda Bili directed the programme of stirring music and moving tributes.

Alumnus Sinamandla Makasi spoke about being a learner at Kuyasa Combined School and how Mayana had always encouraged him. He said, “Dear Mr Mayana, as you move on to new endeavours, know that your legacy here will continue to inspire and guide us. Thank you, and we wish you all the best in your future endeavours. You will always be a cherished part of our school family. You came in when we firmly believed that the sky is the limit and showed us that we could go beyond the sky! Goodbye, not farewell, because legends never really retire. Your legacy will live on!”

Current member of the Representative Council of Learners at the school, Kamva Zondani, was very emotional.

“Mr Mayana you are not leaving us to [rest] but to spread your knowledge and skillset to others. By the Grace of God we are letting you go to fly and help others as you have helped us reach our full potential. We will always love you, sir!”

With that heartfelt tribute, the entire school started singing, and the staff stood up and made their way to the stage. There, they sang a song for their colleague and leader before presenting him with the farewell gift of a special outdoor heater.

Former Kuyasa Principal Rubin Solwandle, speaking on behalf of the staff, said, “You have run your race successfully, sir: you have shown us that our backgrounds do not define who we can be. You have given hope to the children of Kuyasa, and the children and parents of Nemato, and that is something you should be very proud of.”

As Mayana embarks on his new journey in Makhanda, Sarah Baartman District as a Circuit Manager, he says he is thrilled and hopes to help many schools to be a brand like Kuyasa Combined.

Mayana spoke about the memories he hads made at Kuyasa and said he would miss the Monday assembly devotions where pupils would preach to each other about the Word of God.

He said a very fond memory that will be in his mind forever was to see the entire Port Alfred community excited when Kuyasa Combined School achieved a 100% Matric pass rate in 2022.

“Those smiles left an image that will never be erased in my heart,” he said.

Asked how he thinks he has changed the school, Mayana told Talk of the Town, “It has changed a lot in terms of education policies, and in terms of leaner and parent attitudes towards schooling.

“Nonetheless, we had to adapt and come up with new relevant strategies to address the change. For instance, we empowered learners to be leaders in their own right. We introduced revision programmes that helped to scaffold leaners with learning challenges. We introduced team teaching and many more strategies.

“I think we rose to the challenge.”

Mayana leaves behind huge shoes to fill but says to the next principal of Kuyasa Combined School: “Be yourself and don’t try to be Mayana. Focus on the mission and vision of the school and make sure that you work with your team. Whatever you do, don’t come up with big ideas yet: don’t fix what is not broken.

“In whatever you do, trust God: He is able to do exceedingly and abundantly more than we can ask for.”

