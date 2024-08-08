Multi Security and partners against crime

SPONSORED CONTENT

Multi Security is at the forefront when it comes to security in all avenues of service, including personnel and technology and in this case joining forces with others to provide even more for the safety and security of the community.

“I have always had a dream that Multi will be your main contact facility for all your security needs and we have done just that. We care about our clients safety and they are not just clients; they are Family,” said Multi Security owner, Clinton Millard.

“With years of experience in the security trade we have learnt that one application follows the other. You don’t have to look under different roofs; we have nearly all you need and what we don’t have we have relationships with working partners who can provide that for you,” said Millard.

Aside from their normal services such as alarm monitoring, armed response, and technical department Multi Security also have:

EDGE Financial services – dealing with all your short term and long term medical aids, provident funds and investments, headed up by Ed Gutsche with his team based in Port Alfred consisting of Rouxle Pretorius and Tanya Koertzen.

Farm security – Multi Security and Panther Security have teamed up to provide an efficient and proactive farm security system. With Charlton Hilpert and his daughter joining the team to bring years of experience to add to their K9 dog unit, medical site and Farm security

Gardmed Ambulance Service – a relationship that has been ongoing for more than 15 years with this service free to multi security clients.

Multi Security and Exclusive Garage Doors – Herman Joubert brings his skills back to Multi by heading up our garage door, access control and smart home systems

When it comes to Multi Security they certainly stick to their name of being multi in all facets, also including services such as fencing from palisade, electric, clear view and game fencing as well as solar powered access control and manufacturing of gates and burglar barricades.

Multi guarding is back – this brings our expertise in people management; finding the right staff to secure your property and with the addition of electric security such as CCTV, perimeter security, live guard tracking and armed response back up.

“We also would like to introduce our new emergency ops room that has been set up to feed all information in and direct it were necessary,” said Millard.

Multi Security is the only SAIDSA, POPPIA and Armed Fire Arms response company in Port Alfred and works closely with the SAPS and CPF of the area to ensure safety and security for the community.

“Multi is a family business and family comes first so let us protect your family and assets,” said Millard.

