The Rosehill SUPERSPAR in Port Alfred joined forces with Palcare during the month of October for breast cancer awareness through cupcake sales and a raffle.

The Cupcakes for Cancer drive along with the raffle drew donations amounting to R18 000 and on Friday, November 8, Rosehill SuperSpar owner, Lesley Theunissen, donated R30 000 to Palcare bringing the total to a superb R48 000.

“We appreciate the continued service that Palcare provides in the community,” Theunissen said.

Share this: Tweet