Search continues for missing schoolboy

NSRI volunteers, members of the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit and members of the public are searching the East Beach, Port Alfred surf and shoreline for a teenager who went missing while swimming there earlier today. South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the boy, 16, was a member of a school rowing team from Soweto, Gauteng.

“We can confirm that on 05/12 at about 14.30 [emergency services] attended to a complaint of drowning at the beach in Port Alfred,” McCarthy said.

Tomorrow (Friday) sees the start of the Schools Boat Race on the Kowie River in which 28 school and club crews from across the country are set to take part in what is one of the marquee events for junior rowers in South Africa.

“One of the teams from Soweto, Gauteng, was swimming at the beach after training,” McCarthy said.

Four boys had entered the surf at East Beach.

“A few minutes later, while swimming, one of them noticed that one of them was missing,” McCarthy said. “They looked for him, but could not find him.”

The boys called for help and National Sea Rescue Institute volunteers and the SAPS Search and Rescue Unit conducted a search for the teenager without success.

“The search continues,” McCarthy said.

