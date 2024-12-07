Teenager’s body recovered from East Beach, Port Alfred

A sombre mood prevails over the SA Schools Boat Races taking place on the Kowie River after the South African Police Service confirmed that emergency services had recovered the body of 16-year-old Lindokuhle Mbombo, who is believed to have drowned at East Beach on Thursday afternoon.

“His body was found on Friday December 6 2024 around 2.15pm, about 3km away from where he disappeared,” said SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkholi. Police have opened an inquest docket for further investigation.

Lindokuhle who is a team rower from Soweto participating in the SA Schools Boat Races currently under way in Port Alfred, is believed to have joined teammates for a swim at East Beach on Thursday afternoon, after their training on the river.

The three teammates with Lindokuhle said when they emerged from the ocean, they couldn’t see him.

“Port Alfred SAPS members, police divers with assistance from the NSRI, local emergency services and other relevant stakeholders began a search operation, up until sunset (on Thursday),” Nkohli said.

The following morning (Friday), the search resumed and the body was located in the afternoon. “The formal identification of Lindokuhle has been concluded.”

The tragedy occurred outside of the rowing programme. On Thursday, local race director, Ed Goodier, told Talk of the Town, “We are being guided by the SAPS and NSRI and relevant emergency services concerning the incident.”

A source who coaches one of the Eastern Cape rowing teams and who is close to the family told Talk of the Town that Lindokuhle’s parents had already arrived in the town following the tragedy. He said the boy’s father was distraught.

The source said though it was too late to save the life of Lindokuhle, they believed information sessions in respect of rules to follow when swimming in the area should be conducted with the young rowers when they arrive.

In a statement received today, Rowing South Africa (RowSA) said they were deepy saddened the death of Lindokuhle, a vald member of the rowing community, in what authorities believed was a tragic accidental drowning.

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of such a promising young talent,” the organisation said. “We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to his loved ones, coach, teammates and friends.”

RowSA had representatives on-site in Port Alfred “to provide support and trauma counselling to Lindokuhle’s family, friends and others affected by this devastating event”.

RowSA expressed their gratitude to SAPS, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and all others involved in the search efforts.

“We ask for understanding and privacy for the familyu and rowing community as they grieve this immense loss.”

RowSA said that if members of the public would like to support the family during this difficult time, they could donate to: Y Ntsala Capitec Bank 1272677662

Talk of the Town understands that Lindokuhle’s team, the Soweto Rowing Club, withdrew from the event after the incident and that some of the rowers in other teams have opted to wear black armbands in their honour of Lindokuhle and his teammates.

Last weekend an alert member of the public who was relaxing at Guido’s restaurant across tat West Beach, rescued a 20-year-old man who got in to difficulties at West Beach.

Experienced bodyboarder, Ed Gutsche, used an NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy to tow the exhausted swimmer through the rough sea safely on to the beach.

*Updated to include RowSA statement.

