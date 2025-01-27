Blasting works on N2 – Makhanda to Fish River pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) says blasting operations are planned on the N2 between Makhanda and the Fish River pass at 3pm on the following dates in January and February 2025.

Thursday, 30 January 2025

Monday, 3 February 2025

The road would be closed on these days from 3pm, for a maximum period of one hour, up to 4pm, to allow sufficient time for cleaning of the existing N2 and making it safe for the travelling public, the agency said.

There would be further closures from km 84+500 to km 85+900 and km 79+100 to km 79+600 that wouldl allow single-lane traffic for 24 hours per day.

Motorists travelling westwards between East London or Qonce (King William’s Town) and Gqeberha may consider using the following alternative route:

From East London, follow the R72 to Port Alfred and Kenton on Sea through Nanaga and turn left onto the N2 and continue to Gqeberha/Port Elizabeth.

Motorists travelling eastwards between Gqeberha and Qonce (King William’s Town) or East London may consider using the following alternative routes:

From Gqeberha, follow the N2 to Nanaga and turn right onto the R72 at the junction at Nanaga and travel on via Alexandria and Port Alfred to East London.

From East London, turn left onto the N2 and travel westwards through to King William’s Town

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly, consider alternative routes and use caution when making use of the roads,” said Kayakazi Mafuta, SANRAL Southern Region’s Acting Regional Manager. “SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.”

Share this: Tweet



