Still don’t take that suspicious call

Theft from homes is on the increase and this can be attributed to a couple of factors as shown on a social media video recently. The criminals are becoming more brazen and find ways of circumventing security systems.

Carelessness or forgetfulness also plays a role. Often there is a security system installed – but it is not switched on. Install your outside beams and cameras in an area that is difficult to access: some criminals are cleverer than you think.

Gate motors and copper pipe thefts are back in vogue. As neither of these is usually guarded by an alarm system, it might be wise to speak to one of our reputable security companies to come and give you a quote on a system. Secure your whole property.

Our security companies are under increased pressure to maintain the security that each firm states is its mission. They may not take short cuts and jeopardise their name or the safety of their clients. Most companies state what their prime security objectives are and as such we as prospective clients can reach out to them. They realise that many of their clients are retired, with fixed incomes, and as such try their best to keep their costs down.

But their vehicles cost money to run and staff need to be paid. An outfit offers everything but accepts peanuts for payment may not be able to deliver on its promises.. Let’s pay our monthly levies and know that we are cared for by professionals.

FRAUD remains a constant concern with naive people still giving their personal details to criminals. The CPF continues to appeal to our citizens:

Don’t answer calls from unknown numbers;

Don’t reply to requests or instructions sent to you via SMS, WhatsApp, email or any other form of interaction. If you think it may be your bank contacting you, go to a branch to check in person.

Don’t jump robots!

Once again we appeal to all our readers to obey the rules of the road. If you see and are able to photograph/ take down the registration number of a person breaking the law, please let Anel Groenewald know on 071 568 8041, and she will contact the relevant official to follow up. We constantly see messages on social media about errant drivers. But talk is cheap: if you want to be part of the solution, follow up.

The CPF invites citizens to join the Forum so that we can increase our visibility and our impact on safety in our town. The more visible the CPF is, the less comfortable criminals are to move around in our town.

Drugs still remain a problem. Please report any incident that you suspect may be related to drug use or drug dealing to the CPF and SAPS. Remember that criminals start small and grow in confidence if not brought to book, early.

Mention was made in a recent Talk of the Town about neighbourhood watch groups (‘Concern about citizen anti-crime organisation’, TOTT p2, 27/2/2025). The Port Alfred CPF would like to state that we are a law-abiding group of citizens, vetted by the South African Police Service, with the mandate to uphold and maintain the CPF manifesto. For more information about how CPFs are legally constuted: https://bit.ly/TOTTCPFGuide

To join the Port Alfred CPF please contact Anel Groenewald on 071 568 8041.

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, March 6, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays.

