Couple robbed at Bathurst toposcope

Police are investigating a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances, after a knife-wielding suspect attacked and robbed a couple in Bathurst on Saturday.
South African Police Service spokesperson Majola Nkohli said that around 5pm on Saturday May 31 2025, a man armed with a knife attacked a couple sitting inside their vehicle parked near the toposcope in Bathurst.
“The suspect managed to steal two cellphones before fleeing the scene on foot. One of the victims sustained stabbed wounds in the upper body, and was treated at Port Alfred hospital. The suspect is still at large, and police are following all the leads,” Nkohli said.
Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Stuart Abrahams on 082 387 9516. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.