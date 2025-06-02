Life imprisonment for serial rapist

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Port Alfred has been praised for their diligence after a man who wrought terror on young women in Nemato was handed two life sentences in the Makhanda High Court on Friday, 30 May 2025. Acting provincial Commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Thandiswa Kupiso believes the severe sentence will help restore women’s hope in the justice system. She praised the meticulous detective work that secured the conviction.
“Nkosikhona Sandi (28), displayed no remorse as the Makhanda High Court handed down an extended sentence for the rape of three women in Nemato, Port Alfred. Sandi, already serving a 30-year prison term, grinned as the Judge added to his sentence following his conviction for attacks committed between May 2016 and January 2019. The evidence – both oral and forensic – linked Sandi to the crimes,” Nkohli said.
Sandi and his accomplice had operated by targeting victims in their early twenties, accosting them on the streets at night while armed with knives. After robbing them of their belongings, they would force the victims into nearby bushes, where they would then rape them.
At the time of sentencing, Sandi was already serving a 30-year imprisonment term following his May 2023 conviction on two counts of rape. On May 30, 2025, he received the following additional sentences:
-
Count 1 (Rape) – Life imprisonment
-
Count 2 (Robbery with aggravating circumstances) – 15 years’ imprisonment
-
Count 3 (Rape) – 10 years’ imprisonment
-
Count 4 (Rape) – Life imprisonment