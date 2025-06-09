Ransom demand after Joza kidnapping

Police are investigating a case of kidnapping after a Makhanda shopowner was abducted last week. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the 36-year-old man was at his shop in Joza Extension 10 on Wednesday June 4, 2025,when he was accosted by four unidentified suspects.
“Thereafter [they] forced the victim into a silver-grey hatchback vehicle and drove off,” Mhlakuvana said.
The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) are investigating a kidnapping case.
“At the moment the Hawks are following all possible leads,” said Mhlakuvana. “Ransom money was apparently demanded by the suspects.”

