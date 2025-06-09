Reward offered to locate person of interest

WARNING – THE POLICE URGE: DO NOT UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES ATTEMPT TO CONFRONT THIS PERSON
A task team from Joza SAPS is appealing for public assistance, and there is also an offer of a cash reward of up to R50 000.00 (fifty thousand rands) for information that could assist in locating a person of interest in connection with at least four murder cases committed between November 2022 and June 2024 in Kwazakhele (Gqeberha) and Joza (Makhanda).
South African Police Service spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said most victims were not armed, and one of them was a retired police officer.
“The person of interest, Xabiso Mngcongo (34) is wanted for questioning, and the police believe that he could assist with their investigation,” Nkohli said.
Several attempts to locate Mngcongo had been made, but none was successful.
“Therefore, a cash reward is offered to any person who can provide information that leads to the successful location of Xabiso Mngcongo.”
Anyone who may be able to assist in the investigation or may have information about the whereabouts of Xabiso Ngcongo is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Barend Lensley on 082 442 3747. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
