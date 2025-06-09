EC roads alert as snow falls on the mountains

UPDATE 9.30am Monday June 9:
JUST IN: Lootsberg Pass – N9 between Graaff Reinet and Middelburg has been closed to traffic as the snow continues to fall there and the road is getting thicker on the road.
ORIGINAL POST:
There is snow on the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Nxuba (Cradock) and Graaff-Reinet. Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says that this road is not closed as yet, but motorists are urged to use that road only if they really need to, and in doing that – proceed with caution.
“We are keeping a close eye on other mountain passes as well,” Binqose said.
Meanwhile, the N6 road Komani (Queenstown) and Cathcart is closed due to a truck accident that spilled hazardous chemicals on the road. The road will be closed for a period of time.
Talk of the Town is the weekly newspaper of record for the community of Ndlambe and serves readers in and around Port Alfred, Kenton on Sea, Bushman's River Mouth, Alexandria, Kleinemond, and Makhanda.