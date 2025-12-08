Zero tolerance for drunk drivers these holidays

The CPF would like to wish all readers of this article a happy and healthy festive season and thank you for reading this monthly article.

A call has gone out from both security companies to please see that your alarms are in working order and to contact them ASAP to remedy any problems that there might be. Many alarms are not being activated when the home owners leave their premises. Please remember that if you have a burglary during the festive period all security company staff plus those people from SAPS are stretched to the limit, thus causing a time delay to follow up missing goods. Negligence remains the prime culprit in virtually all thefts. Don’t be a target, speak to your family members and visitors about leaving things lying around, eg bicycles, things on outside tables etc.

Please remember that there is going to be ZERO TOLERANCE for drinking and driving: drunk drivers are not only a menace to themselves, but to all other road users. Major roadblocks will be held regularly all over our area. This last month a R10 500 fine was issued to a driver. It is reported that a couple of drunk drivers tried getting away with the excuse that their passengers were under the influence of alcohol and so they were driving, that is not an excuse. It’s a requirement that you carry your drivers licence with you at all times. This is also important in case of emergency.

Horse patrols

SAPS will be bringing in four mounted members to help patrol the beach and CBD areas. Last year these dedicated members were very successful in arresting various people for drug and alcohol related crimes. We, CPF, ask that our Port Alfred public please be polite and curteous to them: they are helping us and our town.

Both security companies reported that Air BnBs and guest houses are not notifying their guests of how to activate their alarms and security systems. We appeal to all places of accommodation to run through to these procedures with their guests on arrival. They should also tell them who their security company is, in case of a problem.

Please remember that small windows left open attract small thieves!

Success story

An opportunistic thief was apprehended this last week when he demanded that a woman hand over her cellphone to him. She reported the incident and left for Port Elizabeth to fly home, when she was called outside Bushman’s river to say that her phone had been retrieved and the thief arrested. She was very happy and returned to Port Alfred to collect it and express her gratitude. Our congratulations go to SAPS and the security company who followed up and secured this arrest. We once again ask that the public don’t walk while using their cellphones and where possible should walk in groups.

Scammer alert

Fraud is on the increase and as in a similar incident reported recently, where elderly members of the public were robbed of their purchases and defrauded of their cards, it has happened again. These elegantly dressed ladies smooth-talk the elderly into giving them their cellphones promising them better prices and prizes to be won. The gullible poor folk fall for this only to have a SIM swap done on their phones and by then it is too late and their savings have gone. Please warn all elderly people of this threat. Both malls will be targeted by fraudsters this festive season. Black Friday could also be very black if you are a target. Beware!

Secure outbuildings

Outbuildings with no visible signs of an alarm are being targeted at the moment with thieves getting away with large quantities of goods. Many of these outbuildings are away from the house and by the time that the homeowner realises that they have been burgled much precious time has elapsed. Both security companies appeal to these residents to install some sort of security system. SAPS does regular inspections of all second hand shops/premises and all scrapyards to check for stolen items.

There has been an increase in theft from motor vehicles, both from vehicles parked in yards and in the streets. A tendency to take possessions out of the front of the car and in full sight of all put it into the boot, is one of of the reasons for the theft. Always check that your car alarm has been activated when walking away from your vehicle.

Listen to lifeguards

A positive message that came out of the meeting was that our courts are taking a much stricter line with offenders and especially repeat and payroll offenders. Port Alfred SAPS are not allowing criminals space to move, keeping regular checks on known thugs. Vagrants and drug users are being watched and full profiles of them made. Criminals have an impact on all of us, drunk drivers knock over fire hydrants leaving suburbs without water as repairs take place; a child’s Christmas gift of a bicycle is stolen and they are miserable, making everyone miserable; reckless, inconsiderate drivers cause problems leading to much unhappiness. At this time of the year, with a lot of visitors to our town, let’s allow for a little tolerance and consideration of others.

Please remember that the sea – and every body of water – is to be treated with respect and caution. Listen to lifeguard instructions wherever you are because you also place their lives in danger if you re careless or thoughtless.

The CPF, SAPS in ALL their different divisions and the security companies will be doing all in their power to making the 2025 festive season a happy and healthy one for us all. Please play your part.

CPF meetings are held on the third Tuesday of every month

This article was first published in Talk of the Town, November 27, 2025. The newspaper serving the communities of Ndlambe and the Sunshine Coast, with a weekly wrap of Makhanda news, is available at stores from early on Thursdays

