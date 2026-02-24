Gate motor thefts: two arrested

Police have arrested a 55 year old Port Alfred scrapyard dealer following the arrest of a 29-year-old man for theft.
South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the 29-year-old suspect was allegedly seen by a community member stealing a motor gate battery. He was handed over to the police on February 18, 2026.
The following day, February 19, a team of investigators from Port Alfred Detectives, which included the Crime Intelligence Unit and the Fraud Unit, had recovered 10 suspected stolen motor batteries at the shop of a local second-hand dealer, McCarthy said.
“The 55-year-old owner of the said second-hand… shop was arrested for possession of presumably stolen property,” McCarthy said.
Both suspects were due to appear before the Port Alfred Magistrate’s court soon and the investigation was ongoing.
Acting District Commissioner of the Sarah Baartman District, Brigadier Asogran Naidu, applauded and thanked the SAPS members involved for the good work done.
