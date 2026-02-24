Residents urged to be alert as vandals target electricity meter boxes

Multi Security has urged members of the public to report unusual activity following reports of malicious damage to power meter boxes in the Flame Lily and South Downs areas, mainly during the evenings. In a post shared on community platforms, the local security company says, “This is a criminal offence and not only causes inconvenience but can also create serious safety risks for residents.
They have asked the community to immediately report suspicious activity, including unfamiliar vehicles or individuals in the area, to Multi Security at 046 624 2508.
“Together we can protect our neighbourhoods and stop this behaviour before it spreads further,” the post says.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said on Tuesday that no case had been opened yet regarding the vandalism.
