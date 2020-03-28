PORT ALFRED SAPS SEEK ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING MISSING PERSON

James Mills a former resident of Port Alfred has been missing since Tuesday 24th March 2020.

He was last seen in walking in the streets of Port Alfred on Wednesday and Thursday.

He is psychologically unstable following several bad epileptic seizures.

He is approximately 1.6 meters in height and well built.

He has no money, food or phone and does not have his epilepsy medication. His family are extremely concerned for his safety.

Any person with information on James Mills to contact the SAPS on the crime stop number 086 001 0111 or their nearest police station. He needs immediate and urgent hospitalization! Enquiries Captain Mali Govender 0827797123