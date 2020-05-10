Western Cape to Eastern Cape cross-border Covid-19 infections up to 137

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said it was concerning about the numbers of positive cases continuously going up.

“Because we cannot get to everyone who recently travelled from other provinces at the same time, we are calling on people to be responsible citizens and contact our 24-hour call centre on 0800 032 364 so that they can be screened and tested if they have any of the symptoms consistent with Covid-19.

“We need everyone to play their part because people’s lives are at risk. If we all get infected by the coronavirus at the same time, our health-care system will not cope and will result in more deaths that could have been prevented,” she said.

Gomba sent her condolences to the families, friends and loved ones of the 21 people that had died from Covid-19.