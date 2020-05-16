Eastern Cape mom with stage 4 cancer beats coronavirus

Mc Ewen initially tested negative but a second test a few days later, results of which DispatchLIVE has seen, indicated that she had contracted the disease.

At the time, and still weak from the massive invasive surgeries, Mc Ewen told DispatchLIVE: “I’ll kick Covid-19’s butt, just like I’m going to kick cancer’s butt. Because I’m a mom, and that’s what we do. We don’t give up! We fight until our last breath. I have my son’s, my precious boys, to live for.”

Last weekend staff at St Dominic’s Hospital in East London gave her the good news that she was asymptomatic. The mother-of-two then spent an additional week in self-isolation and, after being confirmed as virus-free, the health department removed her from Buffalo City Metro’s list of active cases.