Leading cause of blindness can be prevented

Diabetic Retinopathy

Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes is one of the top causes of blindness in the world. Diabetes typically affects individuals in their most productive years and it’s increasingly prevalent throughout the world, especially in developing countries – mainly because of a higher fat intake and decreased physical activity.

Initially you may not notice any changes to your vision. However, in time, diabetic retinopathy can cause mild to severe vision loss in one or both eyes. As a diabetic, it is vital to control and maintain one’s sugar count at a level suggested by your doctor.

Regular eye examinations by an eye-care professional are essential to map out, and best monitor the progression of diabetic retinopathy.

There are two main stages of diabetic eye disease

NPDR (non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy) is the early stage of diabetic eye disease. Many people with diabetes have it. With NPDR, tiny blood vessels leak, making the retina swell. When the macula swells, it is called DME (diabetic macular edema). This is the most common reason why people with diabetes lose their vision.

PDR (Proliferative diabetic retinopathy) leads to macular edema, which can cause rapid vision loss. A person with macular edema is likely to have blurred vision, making it hard to do things like read or drive. In some cases, the vision will get better or worse during the day. PDR is very serious, and can steal both your central and peripheral (side) vision.

Risk factors for diabetic retinopathy include:

Type 1 or type 2 diabetes, particularly if the diabetes is poorly controlled.

Other medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Pregnant women face a higher risk for developing diabetes and diabetic retinopathy.

At least 90% of new cases could be reduced if there were proper treatment and monitoring of the eyes. The longer a person has diabetes, the higher his or her chances of developing diabetic retinopathy. It is also the leading cause of blindness for people aged 20 to 64 years.

Treatment

There is no cure for diabetic retinopathy. But laser treatment, cryotherapy and surgery may indicated at certain stages. Medical trials have found that intensive glucose control (i.e. treated with insulin) in patients with type 1 diabetes decreased the incidence and progression of diabetic retinopathy.

Regular checkups by an eyecare practitioner is essential to monitor the progression of DR.

Copy courtesy Kenton Optometrists (www.kentonoptom.co.za)

Share this: Tweet



