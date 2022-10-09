Dirty specs? Maybe not

This is the first in a series on eye care leading up to World Sight Day on 13 October 2022.

Cataracts

The lens in your eye must be clear in order to receive a sharply focused image. If it’s cloudy or opaque due to the gradual formation of a cataract, the image becomes progressively blurry. Cataract removal is never an emergency. You may not need cataract surgery for several years and possibly never. Delaying cataract surgery will not cause long-term damage to your eye. Your eye care professional can monitor the progression and help you make an informed decision regarding possible surgical removal by an Ophthalmologist.

Signs and Symptoms

A cataract starts out small and at first has little effect on your vision. You may notice that your vision is blurred a little, like looking through a cloudy piece of glass. A typical clue is the feeling that your spectacles are always dirty and you find yourself constantly cleaning them.

The most common symptoms of a cataract are:

Cloudy or blurry vision

Colours seem faded

Headlights, lamps, or sunlight may appear too bright.

A halo may appear around lights.

Poor night vision.

Double vision or multiple images in one eye.

Vision that’s cloudy, blurry, foggy, or filmy.

Nearsightedness(in elderly people).

Causes and Risks

No one knows for sure why the eye’s lens changes as we age, forming cataracts. But researchers worldwide have identified factors, besides advancing age, associated with cataract development:

Ultraviolet radiationfrom sunlight and other sources

Diabetes

Hypertension

Smoking

Prolonged use of corticosteroid medications

Statin medicines used to reduce cholesterol

Previous eye injury or inflammation

Previous eye surgery

Hormone replacement therapy

Significant alcohol consumption

Family history

Treatment

When symptoms begin to appear, you may be able to only improve your vision for a while using, new spectacles, stronger bifocals, extra magnification, appropriate lighting or other visual aids. The cataracts will continue to progress very slowly. You should visit your eyecare practitioner annually so they can assess the progression. When cataracts seriously affect your daily life, it’s your eyecare practitioner’s responsibility to educate you and give you the advice you need to make an independent and well-informed decision regarding possible surgery.

Content courtesy Kenton Optometrists (www.kentonoptom.co.za).

