Spring tide safety alert for coastal areas

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is appealing to bathers, boaters, paddlers, sailors, anglers and coastal hikers to be cautious around the coastline as the new moon spring tide increases toward the peak of spring tide on Wednesday, December 13, during the new moon spring tide phase lasting into the coming weekend.

The two daily high tides and the two daily low tides may experience stronger than normal rip currents at places around the coastline.

Swim at beaches protected by lifeguards.

Inland water users are also urged to be cautious – although not affected by spring tide on inland waters – the increase in water related emergencies is of concern and we are appealing to everyone in and around coastal and inland waterways to have safety top of mind.

