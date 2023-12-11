Upgrade of the R336 route between Kirkwood and Addo Phase 2 has begun

Road users are advised that the R336 road upgrade is in progress between Bezuidenhout River (13km out of Kirkwood Town) and Addo (Intersection of R336/ R335) until 4 August 2025. The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) says once the upgrade is complete, motorists will have a safer and higher mobility road that will support local communities and industry.

The road has been in steady decline due to increased traffic volumes driven by the exponential growth of the citrus industry in the Sundays River Valley and tourists visiting the surrounding Addo National Park.

The project comprises of the upgrading of 17.7 km of the R336 between Kirkwood and Addo: Phase 2 from km 30.5 to km 48.2 road markers.

There are currently two stop-and-go sections on the R336 and will be operational until tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The first stop-and-go section is at Sunland between km 35 and km 37 route marker and the second is at Hermitage between km 46 and km 48 (R336/R335 intersection, Addo). Motorists using the R336 and travelling between Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) to Addo using the R335 can expect to wait approximately 10 minutes per closure.

Once the upgrade is complete, the road will feature improved mobility with wider lanes and shoulders, improved intersections, as well as improved pedestrian facilities where appropriate. This will create a safe mobility environment as well as improving the socio-economic environment as noted below:

The new improved roads will mean reduced travel time and less maintenance requirements for the citrus farm trucks, transportation industry vehicles and private vehicles.

The new road construction will also promote public safety through the provision of pedestrian crossings, road marking as well as approved standard warning and regulatory signage.

It will assist in the alleviation of poverty as there will be job creation for the local community in the maintenance of the road and associated ancillary works.

There will be an expected growth and increase in profit margins of the local businesses consequently results in job creation in the local municipality.

There will also be growth of the local targeted enterprises (TEs) in terms of the Construction Industry Development Grading (CIDB), which will lead to increased chances of getting work elsewhere.

The project will assist with the development and participation of businesses owned by people in designated categories, including black people, women, youth, people with disabilities and military veterans.

It will also help with skills development though the internship programme to grow the pool of young professionals locally.

There will be no Stop/Go signs on the section of the road under the Phase 2 contract from tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 December 2023 to Monday, 8 January 2024. However, travellers should note the following:

Phase 2 starts from Bezuidenhout bridge to the R335/R336 intersection in Addo.

There will be a step with a difference in height between the two lanes of 150mm due to the ongoing construction process. The step will be from the intersection between the R335 and R336 for 1.5 km towards Kirkwood. Delineators will be maintained over the shutdown period to warn motorists of the height difference. Motorists are urged to abide by the speed limit and not to overtake.

The road is still a construction site, and motorists are advised to observe the temporary signs and speed limit of 60Km per hour. No overtaking is permitted.

Motorists travelling from Addo and Kirkwood are advised to familiarise themselves with the Phase 1 traffic advisory.

Alternative Routes:

Motorists travelling from Motherwell to Kirkwood may take the R334 towards Kariega (Uitenhage), turn North onto the R75 and then take the R336 to Kirkwood.

There are no alternative routes for motorists travelling from Addo to Kirkwood or from Gqeberha to Addo.

“Motorists are requested to plan their trips accordingly and be cautious when using the roads. SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Regional Manager.

