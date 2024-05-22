Police search for missing Port Alfred man

Nemato police are investigating a missing person report after self-employed Port Alfred businessperson Phindile Booi disappeared.

Spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the 56-year-old man had called a family member around 11am on Tuesday May 21 and told him to go to his home in Mbenga Street, Nemato, Port Alfred, to feed his dog.

“The family member did as requested but was surprised to find that the house was not locked and inside the missing person’s rooms, clothes were lying [scattered],” McCarthy said.

Numerous attempts to call the missing 56 year old man had been unsuccessful.

Images of the vehicle of the missing man’s vehicle, a Volkswagen Caravelle, were circulated and at 1pm the same day, detectives received information that it had been seen near Colchester around 9pm the previous day, Monday May 20, heading towards Gqeberha.

The vehicle was later recovered in Kwazakele, Gqeberha. It was locked and there were no occupants, McCarthy said.

“Investigations show suspicious transactions happening on the missing person ‘s bank account,” he said.

