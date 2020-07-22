Recoveries from Covid-19 surge ahead of new infections in SA

Recoveries from the Covid-19 coronavirus have surged ahead of new infections in South Africa, reflecting the global trend.

Although South Africa has moved up to fifth place in the world in terms of the number of recorded infections, recoveries now outnumber active cases by 40,000.

Globally, recoveries from coronavirus stand at 9.1-million, compared to 619,630 deaths.

There are nearly 4-million more recoveries than active cases.

As of July 22, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 381,798 cases, of which 208,144 have recovered and 5,368 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 97.48% compared to 2.5% deaths in closed cases. There are 168,286 active cases, of which just 539 (0.32%) are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 167,747 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 90 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 15,100,286 total cases, of which 619,630 have died and 9,117,241 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 94% compared to 6% deaths. Of active cases, 5,299,776 (99%) are in a mild condition and 63,639 (1%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

